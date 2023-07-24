Oppenheimer's Nude Scenes Are Being Censored In Some Locations With, Uh, A CGI Dress

In a historic event surely on the same scale as the creation of the atomic bomb itself, "Barbenheimer" has given the box office its best weekend since the start of the pandemic. For those who've somehow managed to miss this cultural hinge event, that essentially means Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have, as the phrase goes, "saved the box office," with Gerwig's "Barbie" bringing in an impressive $155 million and "Oppenheimer" exploding expectations with a massive $80 million opening weekend.

While "Barbie" has undoubtedly won this momentous box office battle, Nolan's real triumph is managing to get people out to theaters for a movie based on an original idea — although, his three-hour J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic/thriller is adapted from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography, "American Prometheus." Nonetheless, Nolan has proven that not everything has to be nostalgia bait or based on existing IP to succeed, and has achieved what his previous film, "Tenet," and even Tom Cruise, couldn't by helping revive a struggling movie theater industry.

All of which apparently pales in comparison to the fact that Florence Pugh, who plays psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock, has a nude scene in "Oppenheimer." At least, according to several overseas authorities (or is that Universal?) who deemed the film's nudity absolutely unacceptable, despite being fleeting moments in a tale about the creation of the most destructive weapon in human history and the weighty moral implications that came with having a hand in that process. How best to deal with this perceived outrage? Well, what better method is there than superimposing some bad CGI over Nolan's creation?