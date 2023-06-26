We've Seen Evil Flash Now, But What About Barry's Villainous Brother Cobalt Blue?
The following contains heavy spoilers for "The Flash" movie.
"The Flash" movie is finally here, bringing to an end almost a decade of production woes, an actor's reign of terror, plenty of script and crew changes, and more. The end result is either the best superhero movies ever made or a complete waste of money and time that makes the CW show look visually impressive by comparison – depending on who you ask.
The very least, "The Flash" is the latest attempt by Hollywood to capitalize on the multiverse trend, though it's certainly not the most successful film to do it this month, as it follows Barry Allen traveling back to the past and messing up the whole timeline and the multiverse itself in the process. In the new timeline, Barry Allen faces his biggest threat. No, not someone from his rogues' gallery (arguably the best assortment of villains in comics outside of Batman), but General Zod and another version of Barry himself.
Yes, turns out the Dark Flash in "The Flash" movie is none other than Barry Allen from an alternate timeline where he got corrupted after obsessively trying to go back in time to save Batman and Supergirl. This is similar to the comics' story of the Dark Flash, specifically the one called Walter West. You see, Walter is a version of the third flash, Wally West, who comes from an alternate timeline where he was unable to save the love of his life, Linda Park, and goes mad with grief.
But there are plenty of other cool, evil speedsters from DC Comics left for The Flash to face off with, including Barry's evil brother, Cobalt Blue.
If you've never heard that name, or only know of the TV show version of him (seen below), fret not, because we're here to guide you through the many evil versions of Flash that Barry Allen has fought.
Separated at birth
In the comics, Malcolm Thawne is Barry's biological twin, separated at birth by an alcoholic doctor. Turns out that doctor was particularly drunk the day of the birth and was unable to save the child of the Thawne couple, and instead decided to steal Malcolm, lie to Barry's mother about one of her kids being stillborn, and give the baby to the Thawne family without telling anyone.
Malcolm would grow up a part of a con-artist family, eventually learning of his true origin and deeply resenting and hating Barry for living a better life than him. When he eventually harnessed the powers of the Thawne family (long story short, they control blue flames), Malcolm stole The Flash's speed and became Cobalt Blue, an evil speedster.
Though we don't see Cobalt Blue in "The Flash," it would be easy to retcon him in a future movie as the brother Nora Allen never told Barry about.
Yet Malcolm is not even the worst of them. There is also Savitar, a cult leader that ruled over people who worship the Speed Force (and was retconned in the Arrowverse as Barry Allen from an alternate future). Or what about Black Flash? The literal Grim Reaper for speedsters, who shows up as someone is about to die.
Then there's Reverse Flash, arguably Flash's biggest speedster archnemesis, and the usual culprit in the death of Nora Allen. Eobard Thawne is a speedster from the future who once killed Iris West by vibrating his hand through her brain. And if that wasn't enough, he is the one that goes back in time to kill Barry's mom in order to create The Flash (so he himself can exist).
The Flash has a rich history of evil speedsters, and this may just be the beginning.