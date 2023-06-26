We've Seen Evil Flash Now, But What About Barry's Villainous Brother Cobalt Blue?

The following contains heavy spoilers for "The Flash" movie.

"The Flash" movie is finally here, bringing to an end almost a decade of production woes, an actor's reign of terror, plenty of script and crew changes, and more. The end result is either the best superhero movies ever made or a complete waste of money and time that makes the CW show look visually impressive by comparison – depending on who you ask.

The very least, "The Flash" is the latest attempt by Hollywood to capitalize on the multiverse trend, though it's certainly not the most successful film to do it this month, as it follows Barry Allen traveling back to the past and messing up the whole timeline and the multiverse itself in the process. In the new timeline, Barry Allen faces his biggest threat. No, not someone from his rogues' gallery (arguably the best assortment of villains in comics outside of Batman), but General Zod and another version of Barry himself.

Yes, turns out the Dark Flash in "The Flash" movie is none other than Barry Allen from an alternate timeline where he got corrupted after obsessively trying to go back in time to save Batman and Supergirl. This is similar to the comics' story of the Dark Flash, specifically the one called Walter West. You see, Walter is a version of the third flash, Wally West, who comes from an alternate timeline where he was unable to save the love of his life, Linda Park, and goes mad with grief.

But there are plenty of other cool, evil speedsters from DC Comics left for The Flash to face off with, including Barry's evil brother, Cobalt Blue.

If you've never heard that name, or only know of the TV show version of him (seen below), fret not, because we're here to guide you through the many evil versions of Flash that Barry Allen has fought.