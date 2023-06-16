The Biggest Unresolved Mystery In The Flash Has A Comic Book Answer

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

So, the Flash (Ezra Miller) can travel back in time. I understand it's because he can run faster than the speed of light. I would assume that air resistance doesn't affect the Flash because of something to do with his powers; he seems to surround himself with an inertial dampening system similar to the one used on the starship Enterprise. It's also established that he can pass through solid matter, so the Flash can run at the speed of light without having to worry about crashing into anything. That's a good thing, because at the speed of light, one would be able to traverse the circumference of Earth in 0.13 seconds.

When the Flash, aka Barry Allen, discovers he can travel back in time, his first thought is to go back to his childhood and save his mother's life. His mother Nora (Maribel Verdú) was killed by a mysterious home invader when he was about 10, and his father Henry (Ron Livingston) was arrested for the crime. In the present, Barry's father has been languishing in prison ever since, locked up for a crime he didn't commit.

Barry's scheme for saving his mother is a little odd, though. It seems that Barry's mother was home alone at the time of the attack because his father was at the store picking up a can of tomato sauce. Barry goes back in time and slips the tomato sauce into his mother's shopping cart. Now Henry would be home at the time of the killing, and not at the store. Presumably, this also meant the unknown assailant wouldn't break in and stab Nora.

The real question: If Barry can go back in time, why didn't he investigate the identity of his mom's killer?