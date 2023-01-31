The New DC Universe Will Be Film Or Television, PG-13 Or Mature, Depending On The Story

To say that the folks at DC Studios have had a rough go of it lately is an understatement. The lack of a collective vision, coupled with strokes of ego, left a bunch of question marks up in the air regarding the direction of the company's future. But with co-chair and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, they made it clear that they were going to get this ship back on track. After much speculation, the new era of DC is shaping up to look pretty solid.

The first batch of movies in DC's "Chapter 1" slate will include "Superman: Legacy," "The Authority," "The Brave and the Bold," "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," and "Swamp Thing," while the television side of things will consist of "Creature Commandos," "Waller," "Booster Gold," "Lanterns," and "Paradise Lost." With all of the properties under the DC Umbrella, there's a good mix of familiar titles, in addition to a bunch of new stuff spread out across both mediums.

During an exclusive press conference that /Film's Jenna Busch attended, Gunn was asked what determined which medium a project fell into, of which he made a point to place a huge emphasis on whether the story called for it: