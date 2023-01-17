In Quantumania, Ant-Man Is 'Accidentally In An Avengers Movie By Himself'

There came a day, a day unlike any other when Earth's Mightiest Heroes found themselves united against a common threat. On that day, the Avengers were born. Unfortunately for Scott Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," that day was not the day that he came face to face with Kang the Conqueror.

Although, the top brass at Marvel Studios thinks that he can handle being the first line of defense against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. Recently, it was revealed that Kevin Feige felt that Paul Rudd's size-shifting superhero earned a top spot on the House of Ideas' roster. That's why Peyton Reed's third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was repositioned as the introductory tale to bring us into Phase Five. But with such a prime position on the schedule that will have lasting effects that will ripple throughout this chapter of the story and beyond, the creative team needed something bigger than Giant Man to move Lang from beloved buffoon that's trying his best to prime time player.

According to Empire Magazine, that's when writer Jeff Loveness (who is also writing "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty") came up with this scenario at the first discussion about the film: "What if Ant-Man is accidentally in an Avengers movie by himself?" And in the latest issue of the publication, the stars of the film weigh in on how the unexpected scenario will play out on the big screen.