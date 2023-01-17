In Quantumania, Ant-Man Is 'Accidentally In An Avengers Movie By Himself'
There came a day, a day unlike any other when Earth's Mightiest Heroes found themselves united against a common threat. On that day, the Avengers were born. Unfortunately for Scott Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," that day was not the day that he came face to face with Kang the Conqueror.
Although, the top brass at Marvel Studios thinks that he can handle being the first line of defense against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. Recently, it was revealed that Kevin Feige felt that Paul Rudd's size-shifting superhero earned a top spot on the House of Ideas' roster. That's why Peyton Reed's third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was repositioned as the introductory tale to bring us into Phase Five. But with such a prime position on the schedule that will have lasting effects that will ripple throughout this chapter of the story and beyond, the creative team needed something bigger than Giant Man to move Lang from beloved buffoon that's trying his best to prime time player.
According to Empire Magazine, that's when writer Jeff Loveness (who is also writing "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty") came up with this scenario at the first discussion about the film: "What if Ant-Man is accidentally in an Avengers movie by himself?" And in the latest issue of the publication, the stars of the film weigh in on how the unexpected scenario will play out on the big screen.
Protagonists and ANTagonists
While Scott Lang played an integral part in defeating Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame" by delivering Hope Van Dyne and Hank Pym's research on the Quantum Realm to Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, the hero has hardly handled his foes on his own since inheriting the mantle of Ant-Man. But after learning from the likes of Hawkeye, Black Widow, War Machine, and Captain America (both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson) in his last few missions, he's certainly stepped his game up a little bit. Although, Jonathan Majors' Kang is still on a whole other level. The actor behind the time-traveling tyrant weighed in on what his villain brings to the table. Here's what he told Empire:
"Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict, and real friction. You're being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There's conflict — not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but 'your way of life' and 'my way of life'. I'm coming for it. We're in battle here."
Knowing full well the type of threat his character is about to face in the highly anticipated threequel, Paul Rudd also shared his thoughts about the variant that appeared in the first season of "Loki" known as He Who Remains. However, he also shares the motivation that makes Ant-Man more powerful than we've ever seen him before:
"They're not bosom buddies, even though their names rhyme. Kang is a presence like nothing Scott's ever experienced before. And Jonathan fills out that cape pretty well. But never underestimate the power of a pissed-off dad."
An unbreakable bond
Speaking of Scott's fatherhood, he won't be entirely alone in his plight against this mighty warrior that has thwarted the Avengers so badly in so many timelines that he doesn't remember how many times he's killed them. In addition to the Wasp (who rightfully shares top billing with Ant-Man in the title of the movie), the youngest Lang is now old enough to join the fray.
After being portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann, Cassie Lang is all grown up and played by Kathryn Newton in "Quantumania." Though the trio is whooshed away to the Quantum Realm along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, then unceremoniously split up, the Langs are doing everything they can to not only reconnect with the group and save the day but reconnect with each other after spending years apart. But during that time, Cassie has done her best to become a person who can handle these situations. Newton explains:
"She's definitely a genius. She's someone who wants to be a part of the change in the world. She's trying to prove all the time that she can do everything all by herself, and I think everyone goes through that growing up. I still am."
Like father, like daughter. Trying to take on Avengers-level threats on their own. Hopefully, this insect-friendly family will come together to put up a good fight against this enemy unlike any they've faced before. Otherwise, they may face the same (alleged) fate as their colleagues across the galaxy if the plan is to break out the same comedic heists from the first two movies.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.