The Kang Variants Are 'Warring Amongst Themselves' In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Feige also shed some further light on the plot of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." If you saw the recent trailer for the movie and were wondering what exactly it is Kang's trying to get Ant-Man to do for him in the Quantum Realm, it seems he's stuck there and Pym particles may be the key to getting him unstuck. That could spell trouble for the MCU at large since Kang's ship might allow him to tamper with timelines. Feige explained:

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

Majors is a talented actor whose star has been on the rise in the 2020s with his roles in movies and TV shows like "The Harder They Fall" and "Lovecraft Country." As Marvel's Multiverse Saga builds toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," all signs point to Majors going well beyond the time-honored acting challenge of playing twins to embody a wide web of Kangs (not unlike fellow MCU actor Michael Keaton playing a fleet of clones in the sci-fi comedy "Multiplicity"). He may not be alone in taking on that challenge, either, as it appears Paul Rudd could be playing more than one Scott Lang variant in "Quantumania" as well.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is in theaters on February 17, 2023.