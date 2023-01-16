Kevin Feige Chose Ant-Man To Lead Off The MCU's Phase 5 Because He 'Earned' It

Despite being a founding member of the Avengers in the comics, Ant-Man has rarely been viewed as one of the major players in the Marvel Universe. Though the size-shifting hero has been involved in some of the most memorable storylines in superhero history, many feel that he's not exactly on the same level as Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, or a number of his other teammates. This mentality carried over when the character made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That's not to say that Scott Lang's adventures haven't been great. Paul Rudd's pint-sized powerhouse might have one of the most fun franchises in the entire MCU. It's also one of the most self-contained corners of this world as well, so it might not be as daunting for new fans to digest. However, this is all about to change with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

After appearing in "Loki" as a variant of the character, Jonathan Majors makes his theatrical debut as Kang the Conqueror in Peyton Reed's third outing for the House of Ideas. And since we already know that he's in line to be the next big bad to take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," the legendary villain's appearance in this film will be central to the future of the MCU.

But one question remains: Why is Ant-Man the first Avenger to mix it up with Kang? Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently weighed in with the answer.