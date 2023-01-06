Dune: Part Two Adds Character Actor Extraordinaire Tim Blake Nelson

"Dune: Part Two" may have only just recently finished principal photography, but did you think a silly thing like that would stop the production from adding even more talent and depth to its already-impressive cast? Ha! Denis Villeneuve laughs at such fanciful notions.

Not content to guide the first installment of "Dune" to critical acclaim (some stick-in-the-muds thought it could've been better, though!) and just enough box office success in the pandemic era to merit a sequel, the filmmaker has gone out of his way to find all the buzziest, talented, and big-name actors around for what's set to become the newest and biggest fantasy saga this side of "Star Wars." The Hollywood Reporter has the news that none other than Tim Blake Nelson, the widely-seen performer who may be the epitome of "Hey, I know that guy!" actors among your parents and neighbors, has joined the ensemble cast of "Dune: Part Two."

Unfortunately, the report has no information on exactly who the popular character actor may be playing. A quick look at the roles that have already been filled, however, leave fewer options than one might think for a novel as sprawling as author Frank Herbert's original source material. Nelson joins newcomers Austin Butler (as Feyd-Rautha, a rival to Paul Atreides), Florence Pugh (as Princess Irulan, a semi-narrator in the book and the daughter of the Emperor), Léa Seydoux (as Lady Margot Fenring, a supporting character and political figure in the book), and Christopher Walken (as the Emperor himself).

