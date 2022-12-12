Dune Part Two Has Wrapped Principal Photography

Good news, spice-lovers! The much-anticipated sequel to 2021's reboot/remake/just-all-around-awesome-adaptation of "Dune" has just wrapped production, according to its very own Paul Atreides, Mr. Timothée Chalamet. That means the movie is one step closer to actually coming out next November! Hooray!

Chalamet made the big announcement via an Instagram post which is little more than a shirtless selfie in the desert with the short but sweet proclamation that "DUNE 2 WRAPPED" (his use of all-caps, not mine).

Directed by Denis Villeneuve ("Prisoners," "Blade Runner 2049"), the 2021 franchise starter was something of a miracle, both critically and financially speaking. Adapting Frank Herbert's dense source material hadn't been done on this level before, even with such notable filmmakers attempting it as David Lynch, who got his movie made (barely), and Alejandro Jodorowsky (who famously didn't get his insane vision off the ground).

"Dune" was also one of the first Hollywood tentpole films to show that there was still an appetite for theater-going post-Covid, pulling in over $400 million worldwide, which was enough to justify Warner Bros. opening up the purse and funding the sequel, which is good because the darn thing abruptly ends just as things are ramping up.