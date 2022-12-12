Dune Part Two Has Wrapped Principal Photography
Good news, spice-lovers! The much-anticipated sequel to 2021's reboot/remake/just-all-around-awesome-adaptation of "Dune" has just wrapped production, according to its very own Paul Atreides, Mr. Timothée Chalamet. That means the movie is one step closer to actually coming out next November! Hooray!
Chalamet made the big announcement via an Instagram post which is little more than a shirtless selfie in the desert with the short but sweet proclamation that "DUNE 2 WRAPPED" (his use of all-caps, not mine).
Directed by Denis Villeneuve ("Prisoners," "Blade Runner 2049"), the 2021 franchise starter was something of a miracle, both critically and financially speaking. Adapting Frank Herbert's dense source material hadn't been done on this level before, even with such notable filmmakers attempting it as David Lynch, who got his movie made (barely), and Alejandro Jodorowsky (who famously didn't get his insane vision off the ground).
"Dune" was also one of the first Hollywood tentpole films to show that there was still an appetite for theater-going post-Covid, pulling in over $400 million worldwide, which was enough to justify Warner Bros. opening up the purse and funding the sequel, which is good because the darn thing abruptly ends just as things are ramping up.
Some new faces joining the ranks
As of this writing, "Dune: Part Two" will be released November 3, 2023 and will pick up the story from where the previous film left off. The Warner Bros. synopsis is a bit dry, but you know the resulting film will be much more fun:
This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.
Joining the returning cast and crew are notable additions, like Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, "Elvis" lead Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. Villeneuve is once again behind the camera with his trusted Director of Photography, Greig Fraser, working off a script co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. Hans Zimmer is also returning to score the sequel.
"Dune: Part Two" began production July 18, 2022 and shot on-location in Budapest, Jordan, Italy, and Abu Dhabi.
All I know is the last film promised us some sandworm riding and they better deliver on that in the sequel. I need to see Chalamet up on one of them worms reigning hell down on the tough guys that killed his family in 2023 or I will feel incomplete. And I don't think I'm alone there, right?