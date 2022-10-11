Theatrical Release For Dune 2 Has Been Moved Up, Muad'Dib Will Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Part one of "Dune" was both a commercial and critical success, making over $400 million at the box office, winning six Academy Awards, and landing near the top of the /Film staff's list of the best films of 2021. Villeneuve didn't reveal ahead of time that the film would only cover half of Herbert's expansive novel, meaning many viewers were surprised to discover that the film seemed to end just as it was getting started. But its future was apparently never in question: its second half was greenlit just a day after the first part of "Dune" hit theaters, according to the director's interview with Total Film.

"Dune: Part Two" is now close to a year away, although the film doesn't seem to have wrapped production yet, with shooting locations in Italy, Budapest, and Hungary. When it does arrive, the sequel will introduce several key new characters who didn't appear in the first film, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV. The emperor himself will be played by Christopher Walken, while "Blue is the Warmest Colour" star Léa Seydoux will play Lady Margot Fenring. Meanwhile, "Elvis" star Austin Butler will take on the role that Sting originated in David Lynch's 1984 film. His character, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, is the cunning and villainous nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard).

"Dune: Part Two" will now hit theaters on November 3, 2023.