HBO Max 2023 Preview Offers New Looks At The Last Of Us, Succession, True Detective: Night Country, And Much More

With a new year rapidly approaching, that means new shows and new seasons of our favorite programs are on their way. HBO and HBO Max are home to some of the most anticipated media of 2023, and they recently released a new sizzle reel of footage of what we can expect to watch. The majority of footage shown in the video are older clips of popular shows such as "Barry" and "Hacks," but that doesn't mean it was skimping on entirely new footage, especially for a few high-profile projects.

"The Last of Us" fans got their first look, or rather listen, of the show's clickers, an evolved type of infected that protagonists Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will have to overcome. "Succession" die-hards got to see some glimpses of the epic familial struggle that its fourth season will center around, and perhaps most intriguingly, we got our first-ever look at Issa López's "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Other showcased titles include season 2 of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," the buzzy true crime miniseries "Love and Death," and The Weeknd's much-delayed "The Idol." Needless to say, this preview has something for everyone, so check it out below.