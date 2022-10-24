Succession Season 4 Trailer: The Roy Civil War Continues
Those who tuned in for the "House of the Dragon" season 1 finale on Sunday night were treated to a sneak peek at the return of that other acclaimed HBO series about a petty, privileged group of in-laws scrambling for control of their family's empire. That's right! The Roys and friends are coming back for "Succession" season 4, which now has a release date of "Spring 2023."
When last we saw him, the Roy family's patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) had decided to sell Waystar RoyCo to the head of the fast-rising tech company GoJo, Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), effectively ruining any shot Logan's kids still had of succeeding him. "Everything I try to do, people turn against me," says Logan in the season 4 teaser trailer, declaring himself "100 feet tall" and referring to those closest to him — the same people who have saved him from himself time and time again as his health continues to rapidly decline — as "p**mies." Yes, in a shocking turn no one could have possibly foreseen, it would seem Logan's multiple brushes with disaster and death in season 3 have failed to humble him.
Watch the Succession season 4 teaser trailer
Season 3 ended with the Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) putting aside their differences for the time being to team up and use their collective veto power to prevent their father from selling their inheritance right out from under them. It was a bold move that would've worked, too, had Logan not gotten wind of their plan from his son-in-law and Shiv's husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen). "Do you wanna talk about what happened?" Tom asks Shiv in the season 4 teaser trailer, apparently convinced his wife has yet to put two and two together when it comes to his treachery. Shiv reacts with a look that, were I Tom, would be all the reason I needed to pack my bags and flee the country.
All in all, the teaser trailer promises season 4 will offer everything we love about "Succession," from the deliciously cringe comedy (I can't say which is worse: Connor declaring that his half-siblings are the "Rebel Alliance" or Kendall dubbing them "New-Gen Roys") to even more proverbial back-stabbing, betrayal, and Cousin Greg's unfaltering ability to continue failing up while looking like a cheery schmuck the whole way. Next spring can't get here soon enough.
Keep it tuned to /Film for even more updates on "Succession" season four in the months that lie ahead.