Succession Season 4 Trailer: The Roy Civil War Continues

Season 3 ended with the Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) putting aside their differences for the time being to team up and use their collective veto power to prevent their father from selling their inheritance right out from under them. It was a bold move that would've worked, too, had Logan not gotten wind of their plan from his son-in-law and Shiv's husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen). "Do you wanna talk about what happened?" Tom asks Shiv in the season 4 teaser trailer, apparently convinced his wife has yet to put two and two together when it comes to his treachery. Shiv reacts with a look that, were I Tom, would be all the reason I needed to pack my bags and flee the country.

All in all, the teaser trailer promises season 4 will offer everything we love about "Succession," from the deliciously cringe comedy (I can't say which is worse: Connor declaring that his half-siblings are the "Rebel Alliance" or Kendall dubbing them "New-Gen Roys") to even more proverbial back-stabbing, betrayal, and Cousin Greg's unfaltering ability to continue failing up while looking like a cheery schmuck the whole way. Next spring can't get here soon enough.

Keep it tuned to /Film for even more updates on "Succession" season four in the months that lie ahead.