The Batgirl Directors Would Work With Warner Bros. Again, But Under One Condition

It's common for some projects to run into obstacles, but "Batgirl" was subject to an undignified death. Back in August, the $90 million superhero flick from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys For Life") was not only taken off of the Warner Bros. Discovery release slate, but shelved indefinitely. With the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, budget cuts and project re-evaluations were always going to happen, but locking away an entire film while in the stages of post-production was an unprecedented move with long-lasting ramifications.

What started as a shock to the industry slowly became the norm, as WBD CEO David Zaslav started purging other near-completed projects such as the "Scoob!" sequel "Holiday Haunt," in addition to a bunch of other projects made for HBO Max. It's harrowing to see how easily a studio with one of the best film libraries in the industry succumbs to regarding art as a tax write-off, especially ones they have no intention of releasing.

Not only would "Batgirl" have seen "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace don the cowl of the DC superhero, but there's also the return of Michael Keaton's Batman and J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon, in addition to Brendan Fraser playing the villainous Firefly. There are a number of reasons why WBD came to this terrible decision, including an overhaul of the DC Universe, but the news still leaves a sour taste in my mouth.

Even after having a labor of love of theirs tossed in the WBD vault, the "Ms. Marvel" duo said they would return to the studio, albeit with a notable exception.