Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Breakdown: Where There's A Whip, There's A Way

Dust off that old fedora and break out that trusty whip, because Indiana Jones is finally back for one last ride.

After years of rumors, false starts, and rampant speculation, we've actually set our eyes upon brand new footage of Harrison Ford as the world-famous archaeologist extraordinaire, who makes a specialty out of punching Nazis and chewing bubble gum ... and he's all out of gum. Today, Lucasfilm dropped the highly-anticipated trailer and the official title for the artist previously known as "Indy 5," which is now called "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." What exactly is a dial of destiny, you ask? Beats me, but the cadence and rhythm of that McGuffin sure fits perfectly with the pulpy feel of the rest of the throwback franchise. And that's a huge relief, considering that this will be the first (and presumably only?) "Indiana Jones" movie to be made without the direct fingerprints of a certain Mr. Steven Spielberg behind the camera.

The footage has everything you could possibly want out of modern Indy: sun-soaked desert locales! Fast-paced chase sequences! The professor himself in his natural environment — a classroom! And, of course, a stunning silhouette showing off that legendary, fedora-wearing profile. Yeah, despite plenty of reasons to feel cynical about a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie (a legacy sequel to another legacy sequel, as I enjoy reminding everyone), this James Mangold-directed picture looks as thrilling as it gets. Which makes sense, considering the filmmaker has plenty of experience crafting cinematic goodbyes to beloved fictional characters.

Without further ado, let's break down all the highlights of that stunning trailer.