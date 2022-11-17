Daniel Craig Is Bringing A James Bond Level Of Dedication To The Knives Out Franchise

When you think about top-tier performers who routinely put their bodies on the line for the sake of their roles, two names will probably come up in rapid succession: Tom Cruise and Daniel Craig. But where Cruise gets most of the headlines for gleefully defying death again and again in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and other mega-blockbusters, Craig's acclaimed run as James Bond was briefly marred by the actor's less-than-flattering comments in the immediate aftermath of wrapping production on 2015's "Spectre." Though he eventually walked back those statements and went out in a blaze of glory with a fond sendoff in "No Time to Die," the sentiment remained the same — these films took a lot out of Craig, both physically and mentally.

It's no wonder that his career outside of Bond has run the gamut of (comparatively) more fun and laid-back roles, whether it be the hilariously unhinged criminal Joe Bang in "Logan Lucky" or the fan-favorite (and equally quirky) detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" franchise. Freed from having to perform dangerous and punishing stunts or maintain an absurdly unrealistic physique, Craig has been able to slide into these much more varied characters and bring a different kind of intensity ... particularly when it comes to "Knives Out."

With "Glass Onion" set to arrive in select theaters for the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of its Netflix release in December (check out /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here), Craig and Johnson have been making the PR rounds and, in this case, have drawn direct parallels between Craig's preparation for both Bond and Benoit Blanc.