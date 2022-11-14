Glass Onion Star Edward Norton Explains Why Knives Out Stands Apart From Other Murder Mysteries

When "Knives Out" was first released in theaters in 2019, /Film's review praised it as hilarious, clever, and endlessly entertaining. While the marketing made it seem like an old-fashioned mystery, Rian Johnson's film managed to surpass and subvert expectations with a layered and engaging thriller. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc had the unsuspecting demeanor of Columbo and the style and sharpness of Hercule Poirot — a welcome addition that changed the genre in new and exciting ways. And with Benoit Blanc returning in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," fans are geared up for another murder mystery with a twist.

The contradictory nature of "Knives Out" is part of what makes the film feel so enthralling — the movie feels timeless because of the murder mystery format but also simultaneously uses characters, story points, and cultural references that capture a specific moment in time. Edward Norton — one of many talented actors that are a part of the stacked cast of "Glass Onion" — touched on what exactly makes the "Knives Out" movies stand apart from other murder mysteries, something that's no small feat considering how much the genre has blown up following the first film's release, with shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and the feature, "See How They Run" offering more mysteries for audiences to solve.