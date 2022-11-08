With Knives Out, Rian Johnson Nailed A Key Detail For Making A Murder Mystery Series

This post contains spoilers for the plot of "Knives Out."

Rian Johnson's 2019 murder mystery film "Knives Out," at first glance, is all about a charismatic detective named Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) who has been invited under mysterious circumstances to investigate the murder of a wealthy novelist. With his thick southern drawl, he talks to the old novelist's family and housekeeper, and gradually pieces together that the killer was not Marta (Ana de Armas) as the evidence initially points to, but the guy's grandson Ransom (Chris Evans).

But as anyone who's seen the movie can attest, Blanc isn't really the protagonist of "Knives Out." Instead, the character who gets the most focus is Marta, who is revealed early on to be hiding things from Blanc and is trying to navigate an absurdly difficult situation. Not only does she carry the guilt of having accidentally killed her boss (well, kind of), but she also has the whole Thrombey family coming after her when her boss makes her his only heir. Blanc might be the one who puts all the pieces together at the end, but it's Marta's quick thinking — lying to Ransom in order to trick a confession out of him — that saves the day.

"It's a mistake of the genre to think that your detective is your main character," Rian Johnson said to Entertainment Weekly about his "Knives Out" series, the second movie of which will be in theaters on November 23. "Benoit Blanc is the constant North Star of all of these movies. But you have to think of him as the detective, not as the central character."