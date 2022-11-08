Rian Johnson Wants To Make A Knives Out Board Game, Which Is Great, Because We Want To Play One

Agatha Christie didn't stop at books, so why should Rian Johnson? Johnson wants to keep following her footsteps to franchise "Knives Out," and maybe one day, that might mean establishing "Knives Out" as a stage production. Christie's "The Mousetrap" opened in 1952, and even after moving venues to St. Martin's Theatre, it still remains the longest-running play in history to this day. ("The Mousetrap" was the main subject in another murder mystery pastiche from this year, "See How They Run.")

"When we wrapped production on 'The Last Jedi' in London, the very last night out that we had was we went to see 'The Mousetrap,'" Johnson said. "It was such a joy. It was such a pleasure. I love theater, and the notion of crafting a mystery for the stage seems incredibly intriguing."

A new medium for "Knives Out" adventures sounds exciting and could contain a lot of promise. Part of the reason why "Knives Out" exists is Johnson's desire to revive the "whodunnit," so there's something incredibly vindicating about the idea of him doing so through the traditions of theater.

Though for his leading man, the idea of reprising Benoit Blanc nightly for a stage production might not immediately seem so appealing, he's confident in Johnson's ability to do anything he sets his mind on. "No, I don't think [I'd do it]," Craig admits. "Who knows? I don't know. I wouldn't put anything past Rian. He's more than capable of writing a stage play. So, I'd take the meeting."

It's important to note that, while this is more of a brainstorming session for the future of "Knives Out" than any solid promises, it would be fulfilling to see Johnson's world continue to grow with its twisty, murder-mystery genre siblings. If Rian Johnson loves to do anything, it's shooting for the moon.