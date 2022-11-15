Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer: The Titillating Trilogy Comes To A Close
It's here. It's finally here. The trailer for "Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third and final film in the "Magic Mike" trilogy, is ready to make everyone thirsty for some sweet, sexy male strippers. I'm a massive fan of the "Magic Mike" movies and think "Magic Mike XXL" is nothing short of a feminist masterpiece, so more "Mike" feels like, well, magic! There's more to these movies than just sweaty, half-naked men gyrating their hips to Ginuwine's "Pony," and it's a joy to know we're going to get to see the end of Mike's (Channing Tatum) story.
So far all we've seen is a first look shared by Tatum that showed off his stellar six-pack and Salma Hayek getting a nice feel, but with the trailer finally here, we'll get a look at what's happening in Magic Mike-land. "Last Dance" will see the original film's director, Steven Soderbergh, returning to the director's chair, and the script written by franchise scribe Reid Carolin. With all this in mind, this last dance is guaranteed to be a great time.
Watch the trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance
We've heard a lot of descriptions of what "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is going to be about without ever actually revealing the plot, but now fans of the franchise have this whole trailer to delve into for details. Scriptwriter Carolin said that the movie will be like "Pretty Woman" meets "All that Jazz," which is kind of hard to imagine but sounds like my idea of cinema heaven.
Thankfully we won't have to wait too long to enjoy the magic of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" on the big screen, because the movie is due to premiere in theaters on Valentine's Day weekend, 2023. While the previous "Magic Mike" movies might not have been the best date movies, the trilogy-ender is supposed to finally show Mike in a relationship, which means it could be a nice romantic treat. And besides, these films have never catered only to people who enjoy looking at half-naked men, because there are always beautiful women onscreen, too. Given that one of this movie's gorgeous gals is Salma Hayek, there's a hottie for everyone.
Whether you're headed to the theater on a date, with your gal pals, or you just take your cute self down to the multiplex to enjoy some popcorn and booty poppin', "Magic Mike's Last Dance" looks like it's going to be one heck of a great time.