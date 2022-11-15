Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer: The Titillating Trilogy Comes To A Close

We've heard a lot of descriptions of what "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is going to be about without ever actually revealing the plot, but now fans of the franchise have this whole trailer to delve into for details. Scriptwriter Carolin said that the movie will be like "Pretty Woman" meets "All that Jazz," which is kind of hard to imagine but sounds like my idea of cinema heaven.

Thankfully we won't have to wait too long to enjoy the magic of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" on the big screen, because the movie is due to premiere in theaters on Valentine's Day weekend, 2023. While the previous "Magic Mike" movies might not have been the best date movies, the trilogy-ender is supposed to finally show Mike in a relationship, which means it could be a nice romantic treat. And besides, these films have never catered only to people who enjoy looking at half-naked men, because there are always beautiful women onscreen, too. Given that one of this movie's gorgeous gals is Salma Hayek, there's a hottie for everyone.

Whether you're headed to the theater on a date, with your gal pals, or you just take your cute self down to the multiplex to enjoy some popcorn and booty poppin', "Magic Mike's Last Dance" looks like it's going to be one heck of a great time.