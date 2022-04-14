Salma Hayek Has Stepped In To Replace Thandiwe Newton In Magic Mike's Last Dance

The first "Magic Mike" movie was released in 2012 and was loosely inspired by Tatum's real-life experiences working as a male stripper prior to becoming an actor. It centers on Mike's efforts to mentor a protege (Alex Pettyfer) while securing the funding he needs to pursue his dream of making custom furniture for a living and leave behind the toxic workplace fostered by his greedy boss (Matthew McConaughey). 2015's "Magic Mike XXL," on the other hand, follows Mike and his former co-workers (sans Pettyfer and McConaughey's characters, who recently ditched them) on a wild road trip to a stripping convention in Myrtle Beach, giving them the chance to mend fences, end their careers on a high note, and, most importantly, perform improv stripper routines in gas stations.

Carolin has confirmed that "Magic Mike's Last Dance" will once again shift genres, previously telling /Film's Danielle Ryan:

"['Magic Mike's Last Dance' is] much different than the first two movies. Each movie is kind of its own genre, its own statement. This third one is much more like if you took 'Pretty Woman' and merged it with 'All That Jazz' or a Fred Astaire movie or something like that. I mean it's much different in tone. Central character is a woman, a really cool female character who, along with Mike, kind of creates the thrust of the movie that all takes place over in London..."

As much as I respect "Magic Mike" and unabashedly adore "Magic Mike XXL," I'm glad to hear that Tatum, Carolin, and Soderbergh are making a conscious effort to avoid repeating themselves with "Magic Mike's Last Dance" and keep things fresh. With a little luck (and Hayek's help), the movie will hopefully send their unexpected male stripper franchise out in style.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" will premiere on HBO Max (and possibly select "Guymax" theaters) at an as-yet-unannounced date in the future.