Steven Soderbergh Wants 'GuyMax' Screenings Of Magic Mike 3, For Maximum Enjoyment

Channing Tatum's Michael Lane is coming back for one last dance in, uh, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." The third entry in the "Magic Mike" film series will feature "Magic Mike" director Steven Soderbergh back at the helm after his longtime assistant director, Gregory Jacobs, called the shots on 2015's marvelously-titled — and just plain marvelous — "Magic Mike XXL" (although Soderbergh still acted as the sequel's director of photography and editor). However, unlike the movies before it, "Magic Mike's Last Dance" will debut exclusively on HBO Max ... which doesn't mean it will skip theaters entirely, at least if Soderbergh has anything to say about it.

In an interview with Thrillist, Soderbergh revealed that "Make Mike's Last Dance" is being made at "my demand," adding, "I was the one that said, 'I want to do this, and here's what I want to do.'" That's a little surprising; seeing as "Magic Mike XXL" made $117.8 million (via Box Office Mojo) in theaters on a $14.8 million budget, you might've expected Warner Bros. to be the one that pushed the hardest for another "Magic Mike" movie. Then again, the franchise has always been unique in that it's as much Tatum's brainchild (one inspired by his real-life experiences as a male stripper) as Soderbergh's or anyone else's. This is also why Tatum has been heavily involved creatively with each film in the series, as Soderbergh noted: