Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Return For Magic Mike's Last Dance

According to Deadline, Soderbergh and Tatum will also be joined by franchise writer Reid Carolin, making this a truly magic affair. The sequel will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, which is a tiny bit of a shame because the first two movies were a blast to see with a crowded theater full of pent-up housewives. The first two films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, and in 2017 spawned a stage show called "Magic Mike Live." There's also the upcoming HBO Max reality series, "Finding Magic Mike," debuting on December 16, 2021, so Warner Bros. is crafting a "Magic Mike" franchise explosion.

Tatum confirmed that the magic is back with a photo of the script on his Twitter account:

Well world, looks like Mike Laneâ€™s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Tatum also shared his excitement with Deadline:

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same."

There's no word yet on whether or not the rest of the "Magic Mike" guys are returning to the "stripperverse," but here's hoping that Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, and Donald Glover all reprise their roles from "Magic Mike XXL." Maybe they'll even get Matthew McConaughey back as their old emcee, Dallas. He was missing from "XXL," but was a ridiculously fun part of the first "Magic Mike" installment.