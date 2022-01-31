Magic Mike 3 Director Steven Soderbergh Reveals Channing Tatum's Mike Will Finally Be In A Relationship

From what I remember of the first "Magic Mike" movie, Mike had something going with Olivia Munn's character, but it was very non-committal and libertine. A quick streaming refresher reveals that the movie opened with Dallas (Matthew McConaughey, on the cusp of the McConaissance) on stage at the Xquisite club, before cutting to Mike — butt-ass naked in his home after a threesome with Joanna (Munn) and another woman whose name neither of them can remember. Mike cleans up all the empty alcohol bottles from the night before and leaves Joanna and the other woman in his home, as Joanna jokes about them being strangers and makes a half-hearted promise to call him.

That was our introduction to Mike. As the movie progressed, he got involved with Brooke (Cody Horn), the sister of Adam (Alex Pettyfer), one of the other dancers at the club. Joanna surprised him by getting engaged, and the movie ended with him back in Brooke's good graces after using his life savings to bail out Adam from some drug dealers.

I didn't see "Magic Mike XXL," so I couldn't tell you how his relationship with Brooke progressed beyond the first movie, but it's nice to know that Mike has matured enough in this upcoming threequel to where he can sustain a committed relationship beyond threesomes. "Magic Mike's Last Dance" doesn't have a release date yet, but like "Kimi" and Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move," it will be headed to HBO Max.