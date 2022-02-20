Dog Director Reid Carolin Says Working With Animals Taught Him A Valuable Lesson [Interview]

And Tatum's been very frank about the movie's happy ending in interviews, which I think is great because he wants people to see the movie and not think it's going to be another "Marley and Me." What drew you guys towards telling a truly feel-good story?

It's tough to say. Look, Channing's dog died of cancer. And they went on a road trip to really say goodbye to each other. And it's a beautiful thing that happened to them. And when we first started creating this movie, we thought, well we have to sort of tell some story like that. And as we started writing it, we just found ourselves feeling so sad to sit down and write that. It just felt like writing the scenes just felt so sad and there's nothing wrong with it because there's a version of this that could have been a Sundance movie or an awards movie or something like that. And I think both of us just sort of sat down and felt like we just don't want to feel sad right now. It's not the way our dogs made us feel.

Most of our relationships with our dogs were just really fun times and that's what people want to see. And so I think we tried to tell a story that made us feel good as we were working on it, like we were going to a place that honored sort of the way we felt about our animals. And we really wanted to make sure we didn't make a sad soldier movie. We only want to make a movie about just people who were traumatized and broken at war. We wanted to make a movie that showed these guys as three dimensional characters who are heroes and bad asses and also wounded and also hilarious regular people. So a lot of that factored into it and I think it's a weird time for movies like this. Most of them tend to go to streaming services and whether they're seen or not, they're not propositions that tend to go on the big screen.

And so we thought from the very beginning we want a theatrical release for this, and it's not just that we want it to be in theaters — we want people to go see it. So what do you have to do, to do that? You have to make some form of populist entertainment. There was a time when people would flood to the theaters to see something like "Rain Man," and I'm not sure if they wouldn't do that today. Maybe they actually still would, but it's increasingly unlikely. And so we wanted to make sure that we had elements of the film that felt fun and accessible, warm ... something that would draw you into to the movie theaters.