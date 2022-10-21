Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look Shows Some Skin
Grab your g-strings, bottled water, and a bag of Cheetos, because "Magic Mike's Last Dance" has a first-look image to tease the upcoming "Magic Mike" sequel. The third and final film in the "Magic Mike" saga will see Channing Tatum's "Magic" Mike finally in a relationship, potentially with a new protagonist who takes the story all over London, but I'm sure there will also be lots of sexy, half-naked dancing. It wouldn't be a "Magic Mike" movie without some skin, and the first-look photo released by Warner Bros. made sure to remind everyone that Tatum's abs will be on full display.
"Magic Mike's Last Dance" will open in theaters nationwide on Valentine's Day weekend, 2023, which means that everyone even mildly attracted to men is going to have their date nights' planned. I mean c'mon, how often do we get movies that are this joyful and celebratory, while also being seriously sexy? Check out the first look photo below, and make sure to get your (clothed) butt in a theater seat in 2023 to check out the final film in one of cinema's greatest (and hottest) trilogies.
Magic Mike gets a tender touch
The first-look image, which Tatum posted to his Twitter with the caption "All good things begin in Miami," shows Salma Hayek playing new franchise character Maxandra Mendoza, with her palm flat against Tatum's tummy like she's feeling for a baby kicking. Maybe she's feeling for his heartbeat and is just a hair too low, but who can blame her for wanting to get a touch of Magic? Whatever the situation, Mike seems cool with it. Honestly, they're both so gorgeous that I'm not sure who I want to be jealous of in this situation. Maybe the camera.
Hayek stepped in to replace "Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton, who had been cast previously but stepped down. "Magic Mike's Last Dance" was described by franchise screenwriter Reid Carolin as "Pretty Woman" meets "All That Jazz," which is a bit different from the serious drama of the first film or the road-trip fun of the second, but from the looks of things, it's still all "Magic Mike." The trilogy-ender will bring back director Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first movie but stepped aside on the second. I'm hoping there will be some other returns as well, because even though Mike is the title character, it doesn't entirely feel like a "Magic Mike" movie without his crew of friends, including Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Adam Rodriguez. We'll have to wait and see, but this first look is great so far.
"Magic Mike's Last Dance" boogies its way into theaters on February 10, 2022.