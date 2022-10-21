Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look Shows Some Skin

The first-look image, which Tatum posted to his Twitter with the caption "All good things begin in Miami," shows Salma Hayek playing new franchise character Maxandra Mendoza, with her palm flat against Tatum's tummy like she's feeling for a baby kicking. Maybe she's feeling for his heartbeat and is just a hair too low, but who can blame her for wanting to get a touch of Magic? Whatever the situation, Mike seems cool with it. Honestly, they're both so gorgeous that I'm not sure who I want to be jealous of in this situation. Maybe the camera.

Hayek stepped in to replace "Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton, who had been cast previously but stepped down. "Magic Mike's Last Dance" was described by franchise screenwriter Reid Carolin as "Pretty Woman" meets "All That Jazz," which is a bit different from the serious drama of the first film or the road-trip fun of the second, but from the looks of things, it's still all "Magic Mike." The trilogy-ender will bring back director Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first movie but stepped aside on the second. I'm hoping there will be some other returns as well, because even though Mike is the title character, it doesn't entirely feel like a "Magic Mike" movie without his crew of friends, including Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Adam Rodriguez. We'll have to wait and see, but this first look is great so far.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" boogies its way into theaters on February 10, 2022.