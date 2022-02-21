Magic Mike 3 Will Be Pretty Woman Meets All That Jazz, Says Writer Reid Carolin [Exclusive]

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is coming soon to HBO Max and maybe even a GuyMax theater near you, and it will mark the conclusion of a trilogy of male stripper films that started with 2012's "Magic Mike" and continued with 2015's "Magic Mike XXL." Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first film and acted as cinematographer and editor on the second one, is returning to the director's chair this time, while Channing Tatum will return as the titular Mike. Screenwriter Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two movies, wrote the screenplay.

"Magic Mike" was based on some of Tatum's own real-life experiences working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida, before he caught his big break in Hollywood, but it was up to Carolin to translate those experiences into a structured screenplay that would tell a cohesive story. Carolin has now crossed over into directing with "Dog," which also stars Tatum, and while he was promoting that film, we recently had a chance to talk to him about the direction "Magic Mike's Last Dance" will take.

You can read Danielle Ryan's full interview with Carolin here, but here is what he had to say about "Magic Mike's Last Dance:"