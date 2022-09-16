Magic Mike's Last Dance Gets A Theatrical Release, Will Unzip In 2023

"Star Wars." "The Godfather." "Magic Mike." Soon, the sweet stripper series will join the greatest theatrical trilogies of all time when "Magic Mike's Last Dance" debuts in 2023.

Fans of Steven Soderbergh's raunchy romp "Magic Mike" and its absolutely brilliant 2015 sequel, "Magic Mike XXL" will be pleased to learn that "Last Dance" is no longer set to be an HBO Max exclusive, but will instead make a nationwide theatrical debut this coming winter. Soderbergh said that he wanted "GuyMax" screenings where the guys were projected as big as possible, and it looks like that's going to be a dream at least partially come true.

As someone who saw both of the previous entries in theaters, knowing that I'm going to get the chance to see the guys' last dance on the big screen is a hit of pure joy. After all, there are very few films that explore and celebrate the female gaze and male sexuality, so we deserve to see it as big and loud as possible!