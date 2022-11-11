Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Continues One Unfortunate Marvel Cinematic Universe Trend

After years of criticism in some corners that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had fallen into a stale pattern of formula and familiarity, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt like the most experimental the superhero studio has ever been. Naturally, this has led to some of the most divisive reactions that these crowd-pleasing blockbusters have ever received. For every well-received breakthrough character to arrive on the scene, from Simu Liu's Shang-Chi to the entire stable of "Eternals" to streaming service additions like Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, it seems as if their respective movies and shows themselves haven't experienced the same near-universal adoration that previous MCU entries have enjoyed.

That appears to have course-corrected in a big way with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 smash-hit. (Check out /Film's review by Chris Evangelista for more in-depth thoughts.) Burdened with the sobering responsibility of paying homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, which has left a Wakandan-sized hole at the heart of this franchise, director Ryan Coogler's follow-up seems to have all in agreement that Boseman's passing and the legacy of T'Challa were handled as well as they possibly could be under the circumstances. Combined with the introduction of Tenoch Huerta Mejía's Namor, the buzz surrounding Angela Bassett's performance, and one of the most emotional mid-credits scenes in the MCU, "Wakanda Forever" should feel like a surefire success story.

And yet, all that said, I came away from this "Black Panther" sequel convinced that it only reinforces the issues prevalent throughout Phase Four. For all that it does well, "Wakanda Forever" falls back on perhaps the most disappointing and overdone MCU habit of them all: the fact that death doesn't matter.

Warning: Major spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follow.