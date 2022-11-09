Canceling Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Never An Option For Marvel

Even in a year when movie theaters closed down in response to the pandemic, Chadwick Boseman's death was one of the most shocking film industry stories of 2020.

The celebrated actor passed away from colon cancer on August 28, 2020, having kept his illness private since being diagnosed in 2016. Over the last four years of his life, Boseman starred in films where he played both major Black historical figures (Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall") and trail-blazing Black superheroes (T'Challa in "Black Panther"). He also took home critical acclaim for his role in "Da 5 Bloods" and received an Oscar nod for his lead turn in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." All four of the movies listed here were helmed by Black directors and feature casts composed heavily, if not primarily, of Black actors.

In other words, the question of what to do about the intended "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was not to be taken lightly. Its original star had not only abruptly died, but he was also hugely meaningful to the Black community. T'Challa and the other citizens of Wakanda were also deeply important to Black moviegoers who had rarely gotten to see themselves as superheroes on the big screen (save for those rare exceptions like the "Blade" films). But even as they grieved for Boseman, the movie's head creatives never got to a point where they seriously considered canceling the project entirely.