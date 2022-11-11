Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Lets Namor Have A Point – And The Movie Is Better For It

Major spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has finally hit theaters, and we now know how Namor fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, this underwater dweller is a mutant who can fly and lives an unusually long life. He rules his people — the Talokan — in his ocean kingdom and has kept it secret for centuries.

These are people who have vibranium, just like the African nation of Wakanda. When someone creates a device to detect and steal it to keep up with the newly revealed Wakandan technology and defense, let's just say he's unhappy. He tries to talk (though it's not really a negotiation) to Queen Ramonda (a spectacular Angela Bassett), but when it doesn't work, he goes on the attack.

The mark of a good antagonist is that they aren't always a villain. It's rare when a film can pull that off effectively, but "Black Panther" has done it before in the form of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). No matter what you thought of his methods, he wasn't wrong about Wakanda's hoarding of vibranium and its effect on centuries of African history. He wasn't wrong about choosing to die free instead of living in captivity.

Whether or not you agree with the way he went about it, his death scene was hard to watch because you kind of got what he was saying. "Wakanda Forever" has a similar antagonist in that Namor isn't really wrong about keeping his people safe, despite the way he goes about it.