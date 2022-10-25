House Of The Dragon Finally Revealed A Key Westeros Castle
"House of the Dragon" finally revealed the home of one of its most important families — a house that's still a major player two hundred years later, when "Game of Thrones" takes place. In the prequel spin-off, long-time fans of the franchise finally get to see where the Baratheons lived before they became kings.
At the beginning of "Game of Thrones," Robert Baratheon is Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, residing in King's Landing. He is the first ruler that doesn't bear the Targaryen name in hundreds of years. His predecessor, Aerys II, was known as the Mad King. His brutal and tyrannical practices led the realm to rebel against him, a rebellion that was led by Robert Baratheon and Eddard Stark. Robert grew up in Storm's End but doesn't live there as an adult so we never see it in the original series.
Storm's End is located in the Stormlands, the region just South of King's Landing. It is a dreary place defined by its rainy atmosphere and rocky terrain. It is like a darker and more grounded version of the Eyrie, which is characterized by its bright colors and high altitude. We first catch a glimpse of the Stormlands in the second season of "Game of Thrones" as Renly and Stannis Baratheon fight for the castle's control. Sadly, we never get a look at Storm's End.
In "House of the Dragon," we finally get a look inside the castle — twice, actually. Rhaenyra visits the castle once early on in the series, although not much attention is called to the name. Years later, her son Lucerys also has a fateful visit to Storm's End. Sadly, neither ends well.
Storm's End is a dreary and dilapidated place
Rhaenyra Targaryen first visits Storm's End in episode 4 of "House of the Dragon." She is only a teenager at the time, on a tour of Westeros to entertain her suitors. The hall at Storm's End is windy, dark, and strewn with leaves. The grey stone walls appear to be crumbling, and the size of the space is less impressive than it is empty. There are also columns and arches, like those found in classical architecture, scattered throughout the hall. The castle looks ancient, but unkempt — like it has fallen from its former glory.
We get another look inside the hall of Storm's End when Rhaenyra's son Lucerys visits the castle in the season finale. The black council assumed that Borros would be on their side because his father had supported Princess Rhenys' claim for the throne. Lucerys arrives in the middle of a thunderstorm and sees the great stone fortress lit up by lightning. The outside is simplistic and medieval, but overshadowed by Aemond's enormous dragon.
Inside, Lucerys finds Borros Baratheon sitting on the rocky throne. The hall looks even more unwelcoming to Luke than it was to Rhaenyra. Borros is offended that Lucerys came empty-handed after Aemond offered to marry one of his daughters. He feels that his mother took him for granted and sends him away. The tensions between the Baratheons and Targaryens would continue to mount for two hundred years until Robert Baratheon usurped their rule.
Unlike "Game of Thrones," the spin-off series "House of the Dragon" does not jump around the map quite as much. The show is concentrated in fewer locations, so it's unlikely that it will be revealing many new places. Seeing Storm's End for the first time was a rare treat — a look inside the home of a family that would one day sit on the Iron Throne.