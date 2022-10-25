House Of The Dragon Finally Revealed A Key Westeros Castle

"House of the Dragon" finally revealed the home of one of its most important families — a house that's still a major player two hundred years later, when "Game of Thrones" takes place. In the prequel spin-off, long-time fans of the franchise finally get to see where the Baratheons lived before they became kings.

At the beginning of "Game of Thrones," Robert Baratheon is Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, residing in King's Landing. He is the first ruler that doesn't bear the Targaryen name in hundreds of years. His predecessor, Aerys II, was known as the Mad King. His brutal and tyrannical practices led the realm to rebel against him, a rebellion that was led by Robert Baratheon and Eddard Stark. Robert grew up in Storm's End but doesn't live there as an adult so we never see it in the original series.

Storm's End is located in the Stormlands, the region just South of King's Landing. It is a dreary place defined by its rainy atmosphere and rocky terrain. It is like a darker and more grounded version of the Eyrie, which is characterized by its bright colors and high altitude. We first catch a glimpse of the Stormlands in the second season of "Game of Thrones" as Renly and Stannis Baratheon fight for the castle's control. Sadly, we never get a look at Storm's End.

In "House of the Dragon," we finally get a look inside the castle — twice, actually. Rhaenyra visits the castle once early on in the series, although not much attention is called to the name. Years later, her son Lucerys also has a fateful visit to Storm's End. Sadly, neither ends well.