House Of The Dragon Continues One Of The Great Game Of Thrones Traditions

Ned Stark's beheading. The Battle of the Blackwater. The Red Wedding. The Battle of the Bastards. It's a longstanding tradition in the world of "Game of Thrones" that if something huge is about to go down in Westeros, it won't happen in the season's premiere or finale, but in its penultimate episode. Episode nine of the season (or episode five or six, as the installments got fewer later in the show's run) is, quite frankly, almost always when the s*** hits the fan. This week, "House of the Dragon" clearly tried to continue the precedent its parent show started, but did it work?

Plenty of action unfolded on this week's episode of "House of the Dragon." In fact, despite the absence of some major players (I'm blowing a kiss in the direction of Dragonstone for Rhaenyra and Daemon), this was probably the most high-stakes episode of the show to date. The drama unfolds in the wake of King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) death, as Alicent (Olivia Cooke) discreetly spreads her misinterpretation of his last words and a frenzied search to find and crown Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) unfolds.

But when I look back on "The Green Council," I already know how I'll speak about it in shorthand: not as "the one where Aegon was crowned king," but as "the one where Eve Best's Rhaenys body slammed the halls of Dragonpit to make meaningful eye contact with her usurping family members." Okay, that's not exactly shorthand, but you get the drift. The episode's big moment comes at the very end, when Viserys' cousin terrorizes the gathered crowds in what looks to be an attempted assassination, only to back down at the last moment. This is an odd endnote, and I'm not sure it's one the story has earned yet.