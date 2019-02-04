On the February 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- Let’s talk the Super Bowl: Did you watch it? What did you think of the trailers?
- ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Trailers: The Classic Children’s Horror Collection Comes to Life
- ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Trailer: The Match-Up Everyone is Really Waiting For
- ‘Captain Marvel’ Super Bowl Trailer: It’s Time to Go Higher, Further, and Faster
- ‘The Twilight Zone’ Super Bowl Trailer: Jordan Peele Invites You to a New Dimension
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Super Bowl Trailer: Wake Up, America
- ‘Toy Story 4’ Super Bowl Trailer: The Toys Are Back In Town
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter finally took down his Christmas tree,
- Jacob has been experimenting with dry and technical paints.
- Hoai-Tran went indoor rock climbing.
- Ben has been sick
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter has been reading Magic For Young Lovers from Andy Jerxman.
- Jacob has been revisiting Vern’s Seagalogy.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched Russian Doll on Netflix, Velvet Buzzsaw on Netflix, The LEGO Movie: The Second Part, Free Solo, Perfect Bid on Amazon Prime Video, and the first couple episode of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix, Alita: Battle Angel, Generation Wealth on Amazon Prime Video
- Chris watched Russian Doll.
- Jacob powered through the worst stretch of his Game of Thrones rewatch.
- Hoai-Tran saw Alita: Battle Angel, Police Story 1 and 2 in 4K restoration at Alamo Drafthouse, Miss Bala, and watched the Netflix Korean zombie drama Kingdom.
- Ben watched Velvet Buzzsaw, The Great Train Robbery, and Stage Fright.
- Brad watched both Fyre Fest documentaries and The Wife.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter lost more weight and let Twitter decide if I should have a cheat meal or not.
- Jacob is here to evangelize ChocoRite and Strive vanilla cupcakes. He is also learning to like coffee.
- Brad tried Triple Chocolate Twix, Chocolatey Berry Crunch and Strawberry Shortcake Crunch
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter experienced DreamScape Interactive for the first time.
- Jacob beat the Resident Evil 2 remake and played Sagrada.
- Hoai-Tran wants to talk about nothing but Kingdom Hearts 3.
All the other stuff you need to know:
