Marvel Studios didn’t just tease the arrival of Avengers: Endgame during the Super Bowl. Let’s not forget that before the Avengers (or what’s left of them) assemble, we’re getting the big screen debut of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Following the debut of the first clip from the cosmic superhero movie over the weekend, the Captain Marvel Super Bowl trailer goes higher, further and faster than any of the other superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel Super Bowl Trailer

This trailer hones in on the friendship that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has with Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) as pilots flying side-by-side. It’s one of those details from Carol’s past that she likely has trouble remembering due to her more prominent status as a half-Kree warrior tasked with protecting the galaxy from danger.

Carol Danvers is clearly confident in her abilities, and it’s nice to have another headstrong female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For all the complaining that garbage fanboys did about Carol not smiling during the early marketing for the movie, she’s showing off plenty of cocky smirking in the recent teases for the movie. So take that, haters.

Otherwise, we get some big action beats, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel showing why she’s going to be the most powerful superhero we’ve seen yet in the MCU. Hopefully Marvel Studios has a good explanation as to why she hasn’t been around to deal with Thanos or any of the other threats that have popped up over the years. Has she been sitting around her apartment waiting for a page from Nick Fury? Does she have Netflix in space to pass the time?

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel hits theaters next month on March 8, 2019.