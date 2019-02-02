We’ve got just over a month until Brie Larson makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel. That means the marketing campaign from Marvel Studios is in full swing, and with it comes the first official Captain Marvel clip.

Captain Marvel Clip

The first Captain Marvel clip debuted when Brie Larson appeared on The Ellen Show, and it provides an extended look at an action sequence we’ve seen teased in the trailers. However, it reveals a character who we previously didn’t catch a glimpse of in any of the footage released so far.

One of the most discussed moments from the first Captain Marvel trailer was our cosmic superhero punching an old woman in the face on a train. As the second trailer revealed, this old woman was asking for it, because she’s actually a shapeshifting alien known as a Skrull. But it looks like either there’s a second Skrull on that train, or the Skrull in question changes its form from an old woman into a man resembling a middle-aged father.

In pursuit of this train-hopping faux father, Captain Marvel uses her powers in plain view of the public. She blasts part of a train tunnel before energy punching a hole in the roof of the train to get back inside it. How will SHIELD keep this under wraps? Speaking of which…

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) are in close pursuit too, likely encountering Captain Marvel for the first time here. Surely SHIELD is going to be very curious about this superpowered individual. But rather than getting caught up in the action, the duo abandons the chase in favor of catching Captain Marvel and the enemy she’s pursuing at the train station.

Captain Marvel is directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening and Jude Law.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.