Get ready to go higher, further and faster with Brie Larson as she sets out to save the galaxy in Captain Marvel. Larson leads Marvel’s first female-driven superhero film, and it’s safe to say the hype is already through the stratosphere. Unlike the other MCU films before, Captain Marvel is a prequel, taking us back to the good old days of 1990s, when Blockbuster Video reigned supreme, acid wash jeans were a thing, and fanny packs were in style. Watch the Captain Marvel trailer below!

Captain Marvel Trailer

It took the MCU a while, but they finally have their own female-driven superhero film. Brie Larson stars as former Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, a member of Starforce, an elite Kree military team. Carol has been away from earth a long time, and remembering her old life will be only half the battle. Along the way, she crosses paths with a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), before he lost his eye. Marvel is using their familiar de-aging technology to make Jackson appear younger, and the results are a little eerie. Hopefully it won’t be distracting in the film.

This is Captain Marvel’s first time on the big screen, but the folks behind the film – co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck – insist Captain Marvel isn’t an origin story. The film kicks off with Carol already a full-blown superhero. But a very human superhero. “This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection,” Boden said. “But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

In addition to Larson and Jackson, Captain Marvel features Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019