Last night, Marvel Studios surprised fans with the debut of an Avengers: Endgame teaser featuring all-new footage from one of the summer’s most anticipated releases. On the surface, it doesn’t seem like the 30-second spot had a lot to reveal, but there are a good number of shots from this trailer that provide plenty of insight. So let’s dive in with an Avengers Endgame trailer breakdown and talk about the new footage.

First up, the trailer opens with a series of rapid fire cuts of shots from previous Marvel movies that remove all color except red. In this order, the characters highlighted include Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Vision (Paul Bettany).

These are all members of The Avengers who were killed or disappeared following Thanos snapping his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet. However, it should be noted that the Guardians of the Galaxy is the only inconsistency here. Gamora was killed at the hands of Thanos in order to get the Soul Stone, and Rocket Raccoon survived the snap. It’s likely that the shot used of the Guardians was the best one to use for this montage and it doesn’t hold any significance, but it’s certainly worth pointing out.

Now let’s get into the meat of the Super Bowl spot. It would appear that a significant amount of time has passed since Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half the life in the universe. This shot shows a ton of boats docked on Ellis Island where the Statue of Liberty is located. However, it doesn’t seem the island has been turned into a makeshift refuge. Instead these boats probably washed up there after the people on the boats disappeared. After all, there’s plenty of space around the world, so why relegate yourself to being stuck on Ellis Island?

Citi Field in New York doesn’t look like it’s in good shape either, with the field’s grass overtaking the infield. These dreary shots would seem to indicate that the world hasn’t really recovered from losing so many people in one fell swoop. And considering the state of things in these shots, it’s likely that a good amount of time has passed since the snap too, maybe a few years.

Clearly the world has had a hard time dealing with such a traumatic event. A poster here wonders what we’re supposed to do now that so many of our loved ones are gone. Surely millions will need a support group to recover from this level of loss.

Even Steve Rogers is still having a hard time coping with the loss of life. However, he looks to be quite frustrated with the way this group discussion is going. Maybe there are some citizens who blame The Avengers for what happened, which will likely only make things tougher on Cap.

Then again, maybe that poster and this therapy session has nothing to do with the snap. Maybe Steve Rogers is keeping a promise he made to Sam Wilson to come by one of these veterans centers and inspire those having a hard time.

Meanwhile, back in space, Tony Stark appears to have a new found motivation for surviving. He’s back in welding mode, and Nebula is hurriedly helping him with whatever he’s working on. Could he have figured out some way to get himself back to Earth after being left adrift in outer space?

Speaking of which, what other reason could there be for Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, and James Rhodes to be looking up in the sky than perhaps the sudden arrival of Tony Stark from space? There’s always a chance that a new threat suddenly shows up to Earth, but haven’t they already suffered enough?

Also, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that someone has likely been digitally removed from this shot. Remember how Spider-Man was removed from some airport sequence shots in the marketing for Captain America: Civil War to preserve his “surprise” appearance? We wouldn’t be surprised if Hawkeye was removed from this shot in order to keep secret his return to the Avengers. It could also be missing Scott Lang, but since he appeared at the end of the first trailer, we know he gets back together with the Avengers at some point, so that seems like an unnecessary secret to keep.

Shifting gears dramatically, here’s Rocket Raccoon walking into a cabin or shack of some kind. There appear to be containers used for fishing outside. At first, it might seem like this is the cabin that Thanos is sitting in front of at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but that cabin wasn’t next to a large body of water. So where is this?

Black Widow has passed the time as only she knows best, shooting bullets into targets at Avengers headquarters. We’re surprised she hasn’t pasted an image of Thanos and his scrotum chin on these targets.

Here Ant-Man and War Machine are suited up and ready for action. They’re throwing on their masks in what appears to be an office in Avengers headquarters. Who are they looking at and where are they going?

This introspective shot of Thor shows him at a location that we cannot determine. But the wide shot that follows immediately afterwards gives us a couple options.

Here Thor stands with his cape on and Stormbreaker in his hand. The landscape in the distance looks similar to that of where Thanos found himself at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. However, the surrounding structure looking out at the mountains doesn’t look like the cabin from that final scene, unless it’s from a different side that we didn’t see in the movie. But why would Thor be there? Does he go seeking out Thanos after the snap in order to get revenge?

The other option is that Thor is standing somewhere in Wakanda after their defeat. Perhaps he goes somewhere nearby to have a moment alone, blaming himself for what just happened. After all, he should have gone for the head.

We get another cool shot of Hawkeye, one of only two we’ve seen of the archer in Avengers: Endgame so far. There’s rubble in the background and a glowing red light in front of him. Where is this and what is he looking at?

Captain America is taking this loss the hardest, so when he tightens the strap on his shield, you know he means business. This is the only chance that he has to fix everything.

Finally, we get a good hero shot of the surviving Avengers walking through their headquarters in upstate New York. From right to left, it looks like we have Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, and War Machine. However, there’s another bit of space between the latter two, so maybe Hawkeye has been taken out of this shot too. If you look closely at War Machine, it looks like there might be somebody walking closely to him him just over his shoulder. Or it could just be part of his armor. We’re not sure.

***

That’s all for the new footage shown in the Avengers Endgame Super Bowl trailer. It looks like Marvel Studios is staying true to their word of only using scenes from early on in the movie in order to avoid spoiling what happens after the opening act. How much more will they show before the movie hits theaters? We’ll have to wait and see.