Marvel superheroes aren’t used to losing, but the end of Avengers: Infinity War handed the surviving players their biggest loss in nineteen movies. Half of the universe faded away with the snap of Thanos’s purple fingers, including some key members of the team. But the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t quite ready to give up.

Disney and Marvel have released the first Avengers 4 trailer, and despite Infinity War being marketed as the culmination of the MCU, this is the movie that everything has truly been building toward. Now we’ve finally learned that the title is Avengers: Endgame. Watch the Avengers: Endgame trailer below.

Avengers Endgame Trailer

Thanos’s shocking victory at the end of Infinity War was a punch to the gut that left audiences reeling, but maybe it was the only thing that could potentially bridge the rift between Captain America and Iron Man that split apart during Captain America: Civil War. Doctor Strange saw thousands of possible futures in Infinity War, and he led the heroes down this path because it was the only way for them to ultimately come out on top.

But while half the universe has been dusted, there’s no guarantee that everyone will make it to Avengers 4‘s post-credits scene unscathed. This is an epic, twenty-plus movie story, and the actual, permanent loss of a few more major characters seems like a requirement when facing off against a threat and a challenge of this scale. So who’s going to commit the ultimate sacrifice? Will it be Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the billionaire genius playboy philanthropist who’s been psychically tormented since the end of the first Avengers movie? Will it be Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the star-spangled man with a plan who always does the right thing, no matter the cost? Or could we see a surprising sacrifice from an unexpected source: Bruce Banner or Thor, maybe?

Find out when Avengers 4 hits theaters, which has been pushed up to April 26, 2019, according to the trailer.