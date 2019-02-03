CBS has dropped the first The Twilight Zone Super Bowl trailer, showing executive producer and host Jordan Peele introducing the reboot of the iconic Rod Serling sci-fi series. The series is set to debut on CBS All Access in April.

The Twilight Zone Super Bowl Trailer

The first teaser trailer for The Twilight Zone is appropriately tied into the Super Bowl night on which it debuts. A crowded stadium suddenly empties, with only Jordan Peele and a floating door left behind — probably not anything that will appear in the reboot series executive produced by Peele, but an eerie image nonetheless.

“Witness an empty space filled with thousands of screaming people,” Peele narrates. “A man both nowhere and everywhere at the same time. Answers are new questions. The unthinkable is expected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?”

Marco Ramirez (Daredevil, The Defenders) will write and serve as the showrunner for the series, while Peele is executive producing in addition to acting as host. The series is stacked with talent, with TV and film stars alike set to star in the reboot of Serling’s seminal sci-fi series. Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) is on board to star in “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” a spin on a famous episode from the original series called “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” which starred William Shatner as a man who loses his mind when he thinks he sees a gremlin through the window of an airplane. (John Lithgow later played that character in a segment for 1983 The Twilight Zone: The Movie.) IndieWire has a rundown of who else is involved so far:

John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay are set to appear together in an episode called “The Wunderkind,” while DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams will co-star in a different episode. The show’s massive ensemble is also expected to include Rhea Seehorn, Kumail Nanjiani, Steven Yeun, Luke Kirby, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Ike Barinholtz, and Taissa Farmiga.

The new series made the top five on /Film’s collective Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2019 list, so this Super Bowl trailer only amps us up even more. If only that door that Peele walks through leads to April.

The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access on April 1, 2019.