Hulu released a teaser trailer for the third season of its Emmy-winning dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale on Super Bowl Sunday, revealing what has happened to June in the wake of the season 2 finale cliffhanger. Watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 Super Bowl trailer below.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Super Bowl Trailer

The Handmaid’s Tale teaser takes inspiration from Ronald Reagan’s iconic “Morning in America” campaign commercial, putting a dark spin on the optimistic speech. “It’s morning again in America,” a man’s voice declares as propaganda-esque shots of families and babies flash by. “Today, more women will go to work than ever before in our country’s history. This year, dozens of children will be born to happy and healthy families. It’s morning again.”

Slowly the sunny imagery gets replaced by fiery visions and a sinister Offred/June ready to rain hell on Gilead. If you remember, the end of season 2 left off with June deciding to stay in Gilead in order to start some sort of revolution. It seems she may be raising an army of Handmaids in season 3. “Wake up America,” June says.

Here is the official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale series:

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

No premiere date has yet been set for The Handmaid’s Tale season 3, but you can catch up on season 1 and 2 through the series trailer released by Hulu below.