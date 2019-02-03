Today might have brought the Super Bowl to millions around the world, but the real match-up that everyone is waiting for won’t arrive until April.

Avengers: Endgame picks up the pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that were turned to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Audiences around the globe are waiting to see how Earth’s mightiest heroes (and some misfits from around the galaxy) will come together in order to undo what the mad titan known as Thanos has done to the universe. We’re not sure how it’s all going to play out, but the new Avengers Endgame Super Bowl trailer teases a bit more from the anticipated superhero sequel. Watch it!

Avengers Endgame Super Bowl Trailer

Again, there’s not much new for us to glean from this trailer. Marvel Studios is really playing this one close to the vest. With a bunch of superheroes dead, the Marvel crew isn’t anxious to ruin the reveal of which heroes may/will be coming back and when. Sure, plenty of fans know that not all of the superheroes are really dead, but there are a lot of general audiences out there who aren’t as in tune with the tropes of comic books. Even so, this was a hell of a teaser with some quick snippets of what’s to come.

With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans seemingly saying farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity (their contracts with Marvel are up), the stakes are high for Avengers: Endgame. How will this movie leave our heroes when all is said and done? That’s the question that’s going to put millions of butts in theaters this summer.

Avengers: Endgame is one of our most anticipated films of 2019. It came in at #6 on the /Film team’s collective list of movies we’re looking forward to seeing. The top spot went to Star Wars Episode 9, even though we haven’t seen a scrap of footage from the sequel yet. But there are already predictions that Avengers: Endgame will gross more than the big Star Wars finale at the box office, so do with that information what you will.

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.