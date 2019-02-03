The toys are out of the box yet again in the latest Toy Story 4 preview, which debuted tonight after the big game. The fourth entry in the long-lasting Pixar series finds Woody, Buzz and all the others on yet another adventure, because heaven forbid we let these poor toys take a break. Will this be their final adventure, or will they return again in a few years, ready to make us weep all over again? Time will tell. For now, watch the Toy Story 4 preview below.

Toy Story 4 Super Bowl Trailer

What a journey it has been. In 1995, Toy Story became the first feature-length film to be entirely computer-animated, and the first feature film from Pixar. It helped put the animation studio on the map, and kicked-off a whole new era of family entertainment. Toy Story 2 kept things going, and then Toy Story 3 brought the story to an emotional, well-deserved conclusion.

Except it didn’t! Even though the third film felt very much like the end of the saga, Pixar and Disney don’t want to put away their toys. So here we are again, with Toy Story 4. Will this film be as powerful as the third entry? Maybe! Even if it’s not, I’m sure it will make a ton of cash at the box office, and really, isn’t that what matters most?

In Toy Story 4, “Woody (Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost girlfriend Bo Peep (Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Tim Allen is back again as well as Buzz Lightyear, and new cast members include Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves! And of course, the film will feature music by Randy Newman, because it would be against the law to make a Toy Story movie without Randy Newman sing-speaking his way through certain scenes.

Toy Story 4 opens June 21, 2019.