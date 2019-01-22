The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is just over a couple weeks away from release, and since it’s been a few years since the gang got back together, a new featurette gives the voice cast the spotlight while they were recording their lines for the animated sequel. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, and Alison Brie are all reprising their roles from the first film, but we also have Tiffany Haddish and Stephanie Beatriz playing two new characters. Check them all out having a blast recording their dialogue in The LEGO Movie 2 featurette below.

The LEGO Movie 2 Featurette

Chris Pratt returns as the Master Builder known as Emmet, who has to be the hero again when Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), Metal Beard (Nick Offerman), LEGO Batman (Will Arnett), and the newly named Ultrakitty (Alison Brie) are taken by Sweet Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) to the Sistar System, where they will also encounter the block-shifting Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi (Tiffany Haddish).

Of course, there are plenty of other prominent voice actors popping up in this movie too. Not too long ago we learned that Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Margot Robbie would reprise their DC Comics movie roles as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Harley Quinn in the movie. Oh, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be popping up too. And surely there will be plenty more big names with cameo roles in the movie, just like the first one.

The LEGO Movie was such an imaginative piece of work that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had no idea what to do with it and didn’t nominate it for Best Animated Film the year it was released. Hopefully this sequel will follow in the same imaginative footsteps, and maybe this time it will end up getting some love from the Oscars. If the new original song for the sequel is any indicator, this should be a satisfying sequel, even if the box office tracking isn’t through the roof as of now.

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8, 2019.