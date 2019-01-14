The LEGO Movie already gave us the minifigure version of Justice League, and they all came together again in The LEGO Batman Movie. But when we see a few of the DC Comics superheroes in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, they’ll have different voices than we’ve heard before, but they’ll still be very recognizable.

Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and Jason Momoa have all been confirmed to lend their voices to the LEGO minifigure versions of their live-action DC Extended Universe characters Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and Aquaman.

Flickering Myth brought this latest revelation about the LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part voice cast to our attention. It should come as no surprise to hear Gal Gadot voicing Wonder Woman in the animated sequel, especially after her turn as the live-action DC Comics superhero raked in nearly $822 million worldwide. Fans will probably want to turn out for The LEGO Movie 2 even more if it means hearing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Previously, the character was voiced by Cobie Smulders in The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie.

Another casting change comes with having Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn, this time in LEGO form. Previously, Harley Quinn was voiced by Jenny Slate in The LEGO Batman Movie. But again, Warner Bros. probably thinks having Margot Robbie on board as Harley Quinn will help bring in some of the DC Comics fans who otherwise might not head to theaters.

Finally, Jason Momoa will be voicing Aquaman, who hasn’t appeared nearly as prominently as the other aforementioned DC Comics characters. Even with Momoa voicing the character, this will probably still be a limited appearance by the King of Atlantis.

As for the rest of Justice League, it sounds like Cyborg and The Flash will appear, but it’s not clear if they will have speaking roles a significant actor voicing them. Otherwise, trailers and TV spots have already confirmed that Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill will be back as Superman and Green Lantern.

The animated sequel also features the voices of Chris Pratt in dual roles as Emmet Brickowski and Rex Dangervest, Elizabeth Banks as Wyldstyle, Will Arnett as LEGO Batman, Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Bear, Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, Arturo Castro as Ice Cream Cone, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi.

The LEGO Movie 2 reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8, 2019.