Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice, walking meme machine and all-around good sport, took some time away from holding the entire fate of the United States on her shoulders to lend her voice to The LEGO Movie 2 cast. Ginsburg will be playing herself, in LEGO form (of course). I’m pretty sure this makes Ginsburg the first Supreme Court Justice to appear in a cartoon, except for that time Earl Warren appeared as the voice of the Galloping Ghost on an episode of Scooby-Doo*.

In 2018, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the subject of both the documentary RBG and the biopic On the Basis of Sex. And her cinematic career will continue into 2019 when she pops up as herself in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. “These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, ‘Who’s the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg!” LEGO Movie 2 director Mike Mitchell said (via USA Today). “And we’re all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world.” Mitchell added that they reached out to Ginsburg on a whim, just to see if she’d take the gig. To everyone’s delight, she said yes. “She said, ‘Of course, I’d love to be a Lego figure. That would be cool,'” Mitchell said.

Hopefully this is a hint that The LEGO Ginsburg Movie spin-off is just around the corner, followed by The LEGO Ginsburg Ninjago Movie.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the first LEGO Movie and wrote the script for the sequel, released the following amusing statement regarding Ginsburg’s casting: “We just were trying to think of people who should be immortalized in Lego and who seem fun at weddings.” In addition to appearing in the film, an official LEGO Ruth Bader Ginsburg figurine will be released to the public.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, starring Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Maya Rudolph and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, opens February 8, 2019.

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

*This is a lie.