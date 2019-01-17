The box office tracking numbers have arrived, and M. Night Shyamalan‘s new superhero sequel Glass could end up having the highest-grossing opening weekend of any of his films thus far. Meanwhile, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is currently on track for an opening somewhere between $45-$55 million in its first weekend, a significant drop from $69 million the original movie pulled in during that stretch. Get more details below.



The Hollywood Reporter has the latest bit of Glass box office tracking info, which suggests the film could end up making between $60-$70 million this weekend. That means it has a chance to outperform Shyamalan’s best opening weekend so far, when Signs made $60 million back in 2002. But even if it hovers right at $60 million, that’ll still be well above the $40 million opening for 2017’s Split and the $30 million opening for Unbreakable, which means people are clearly interested in seeing how he ties those universes together in this sequel.

Unfortunately, they may not like the answer. Despite the bad reviews (Glass is at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing), Shyamalan has been self-financing his recent movies and stands to make a considerable profit if the movie performs well, so don’t be surprised to see more from him soon. Glass has no major competition at the box office this weekend, which bodes well for Shyamalan. Check out our recent piece exploring his career right here.

Meanwhile, Deadline says The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part could open to anywhere from $45-$55 million when it hits theaters on February 8, 2019. The first film was a surprise hit back in 2014, but subsequent LEGO movies (The LEGO Batman Movie, LEGO Ninjago) failed to reach the original’s financial heights. But The LEGO Movie 2 could be poised for success as the only family-friendly offering that weekend; it’s opening opposite the Liam Neeson action thriller Cold Pursuit, the Taraji P. Henson comedy What Men Want, and a “creepy kid” horror film called The Prodigy.

Though it’s still too early for there to be any critical buzz about this sequel, I’m hoping it will be another pleasant surprise. Phil Lord and Chris Miller co-wrote the script and are back as producers while Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum slide into the director’s chair. I realize that I could end up with egg on my face, but I’m feeling good about this one.