One of the most memorable pieces of The LEGO Movie was the super-catchy song “Everything Is Awesome”. Now, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is assembling in theaters this year, and in an effort to top “Everything Is Awesome”, the filmmakers came up with a brand new song they hope will get stuck inside your head. A song so catchy that it’s literally called “Catchy Song”, with lyrics that include, “This song’s gonna get stuck inside your head.” Listen to the song below, and then try to get it out of your head.

Catchy Song Featurette

First up, there’s a featurette above in which the cast – including Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Alison Brie – are shown recording lines for the sequel and also commenting on how damn catchy the new song is. Pratt even says the song “tops” “Everything Is Awesome”. I’m not sure if that’s true, but the full song is available to listen to below, so judge for yourself.

Catchy Song

I can indeed confirm that this song is, indeed, stuck inside my head. LEGO Movie, you’ve done it again.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 8, 2019.