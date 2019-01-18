This ‘LEGO Movie 2’ Song, Titled “Catchy Song”, is the New ‘Everything is Awesome’
Posted on Friday, January 18th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
One of the most memorable pieces of The LEGO Movie was the super-catchy song “Everything Is Awesome”. Now, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is assembling in theaters this year, and in an effort to top “Everything Is Awesome”, the filmmakers came up with a brand new song they hope will get stuck inside your head. A song so catchy that it’s literally called “Catchy Song”, with lyrics that include, “This song’s gonna get stuck inside your head.” Listen to the song below, and then try to get it out of your head.
Catchy Song Featurette
First up, there’s a featurette above in which the cast – including Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Alison Brie – are shown recording lines for the sequel and also commenting on how damn catchy the new song is. Pratt even says the song “tops” “Everything Is Awesome”. I’m not sure if that’s true, but the full song is available to listen to below, so judge for yourself.
Catchy Song
I can indeed confirm that this song is, indeed, stuck inside my head. LEGO Movie, you’ve done it again.
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 8, 2019.
The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.
The battle to defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a galaxy filled with fantastic planets, strange characters and catchy new songs. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.
Reprising their starring roles from the first film are Chris Pratt as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy (aka Wyldstyle), Will Arnett as LEGO Batman, Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as MetalBeard, and Charlie Day as Benny. They are joined by Tiffany Haddish and Stephanie Beatriz as new characters Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi and General Mayhem, respectively, and by Maya Rudolph.