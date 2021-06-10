Jameela Jamil, who broke out with her role as high society snob Tahani Al-Jamil in the delightful NBC sitcom The Good Place, is the latest performer to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new report says Jamil has boarded the cast of She-Hulk, the upcoming Disney+ legal drama which stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Jennifer is much more even-tempered than her cousin, though, and she can retain most of her control and intelligence while operating with green skin – so much so that her power set does not hinder her career as a lawyer.

Who is Jameela Jamil Playing in She-Hulk?

According to Variety, Jamil has been cast in a “major role” in She-Hulk: she will play “Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk.” In the comics, Titania is the alter ego of Mary MacPheran, who was a short, unpopular, and embittered girl in high school before eventually coming in contact with Doctor Doom and receiving superpowers.

I’ll let the Fandom page take it from here:

…Where once she had been “the scrawny one who got her face rubbed in the dirt,” she was now far taller, muscular, and more buxom than average. She now had an incredibly high level of superhuman strength and durability. The changes were not only physical, but mental in nature. Where Mary MacPherran had been small and timid, the newly-named Titania – so called because she had strength like a titan – was proud and confident, perhaps to extremes.

Who Else is in the She-Hulk Cast, and What is the Vibe Going to Be Like?

In addition to Maslany and Jamil, who appear destined to go head-to-head in this series, the rest of the cast includes Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as a mysterious character named Amelia, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Jennifer Walters’ best friend, and Tim Roth (The Incredible Hulk) returning to the MCU as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. And of course, Mark Ruffalo will also reprise the role of Bruce Banner in the series.

Marvel president Kevin Feige has referred to this show as a “half-hour legal comedy” and something that Marvel Studios has “never done before.” Naturally, She-Hulk will appear in Marvel movies after making her small-screen debut on Disney+.

Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for writing Rick and Morty, is the head writer on She-Hulk, and Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio) are set to direct.