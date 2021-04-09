The cast of Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk TV series on Disney+ is taking shape. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) is playing the lead role of Jennifer Walters, an attorney with an appearance and powers similar to that of Bruce Banner, who just so happens to be her cousin. Now we have word that she’ll be joined by Hamilton co-star Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Deadline has news on the latest addition to the She-Hulk TV series cast. Goldsberry’s character is said to be named Amelia, but there aren’t any details about her beyond that. The actress had a breakthrough role as Angelica Schuyler in the original stage production of Hamilton, for which she won a Tony award, and she will soon be seen in the Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. She also starred in the feature film Waves, Netflix’s sci-fi series Altered Carbon, and NBC’s musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

In Marvel Comics, there seems to be only one somewhat prominent character named Amelia, and that’s Amelia Voght. She’s a mutant who appears in X-Men comics as a former nurse who helped Professor X to recover from the injury that took the use of his legs. But in other comics, she was also a member of a S.W.O.R.D.’s sub-teams known as the Teleport Team, a group of mutants with teleportation skills. If Amelia Voght is the character being played by Goldsberry, it’s likely that Marvel Studios will be taking plenty of liberties with her. It’s more likely that Amelia is merely a codename for the character and Goldsberry will be playing someone who is better known in the She-Hulk comics.

She-Hulk has been described as a half-hour legal comedy where Jennifer Walters represents superheroes in court, so we can expect to see some other familiar names from Marvel Comics popping up throughout the series. The series sounds like something extremely different from the rest of Marvel’s television offerings on Disney+.

Previously, actress Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding, Space Force) joined the cast as Jennifer Walters’ best friend. No name for the character was given, but we speculated that she might be playing Patricia “Patsy” Walker, a private investigator who helps She-Hulk with some of her cases and also goes by the superhero name Hellcat. Other more familiar faces include Mark Ruffalo returning as Professor Hulk and Tim Roth making a long-awaited return as the Abomination, the villain last seen in The Incredible Hulk with Edward Norton back in 2008.

She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia with Jessica Gao acting as head writer. The series doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.