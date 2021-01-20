Marvel’s WandaVision is already playing with television in a compelling way by putting a mystery right in the middle of an evolving family sitcom. But Marvel Studios will dig into more uncharted territory with their superhero characters by delivering a half-hour legal comedy in the form of She-Hulk. The series will be led by Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, and now Kidding actress Ginger Gonzaga has been brought on board the cast. Who is she playing? We have a couple guesses.

Deadline was the first to report on Ginger Gonzaga joining the She-Hulk cast. Tatiana Maslany is playing Jennifer Walters, an attorney who is, well, a Hulk. However, rather than being a raging monster, Jennifer Walters is able to speak articulately and control herself more long the lines of “Professor Hulk” from Avengers: Endgame.

As for who Ginger Gonzaga is playing, the report indicates she will be Jennifer Walters’ best friend. If we had to make an educated guess, she could be playing Patricia “Patsy” Walker, a private investigator who helps She-Hulk with some of her cases. Walker also goes by the alias Hellcat, a fellow superhero who possesses a magic cloak that enables her to sense mystical phenomena or deflect mystical attacks, not unlike Doctor Strange’s signature cloak. Feeding into her name, she also has retractable claws and grappling hooks that shoot out of her wrists. If Hellcat ends up being a key character, surely Marvel Studios will take some creative liberties with that character in order to bring her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe properly.

Gonzaga was previously seen as a recurring cast member on Showtime’s Kidding with Jim Carrey, and she also appeared in the stand-up comedy drama series I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey also executive produced for Showtime. She’s also been a key player in HBO’s Togetherness and Chance on Hulu. More recently, you might recognize her as a proxy for Senator Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez in a couple episodes of Netflix’s Space Force (seen above). Gonzaga was quick to celebrate the news on Twitter:

I’m beyond excited to join ?#Shehulk!? We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME! https://t.co/bqMUdlhE5O — Ginger Gonzaga ? (@gingerthejester) January 20, 2021

She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia with Jessica Gao in place as the show’s head writer. It sounds like this will be one of the first shows to get in front of the camera following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, but we won’t see it hit Disney+ until sometime next year.